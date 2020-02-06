Detectives have released images of three men after a vicious robbery where a man was stabbed

Detectives have released images of three men sought in connection with a vicious robbery where a valuable watch was stolen.

The victim, a 55-year-old man who was visiting London and staying nearby, had his Breguet Tourbillion watch stolen from him by three suspects in Berkeley Square, Mayfair at around 3.30pm

on 9 June 2019.

The victim resisted but the watch was yanked from his left wrist, and he suffered a deep stab wound to his left arm. One of the men dropped his own watch during the incident.

The suspects ran off in the direction of Park Lane, and the victim and his wife gave chase.

The victim later visited hospital to have the arm wound treated.

The watch was worth in excess of £115,000.

Officers from the Central West Area Robbery Squad are leading the investigation. No arrests have been made to date.

Detective Constable Eve Kelly, said: “This violent robbery was committed in broad daylight, and it appears that the victim was specifically targeted for his watch.

“He and his wife were left shaken, and have since received counselling to help deal with the impact of this robbery.

“We have followed up numerous CCTV and forensic leads but unfortunately not made any arrests, and now we are hoping that the public can help put names to these faces.

“If you recognise any of these men we would urge you to get in touch.”

The suspects are described as men in their 30s, of Mediterranean appearance and medium build.

If you know who these men are, call officers on 020 7321 7581 or 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer not to leave your name.