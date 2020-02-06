CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a disturbance at a pub in Sevenoaks.

It is reported that during the evening of Saturday 25 January 2020 a man was involved in a dispute with two other customers at the Oak Tavern and Tap House. The suspect left the High Street premises, before returning at around 10.35pm carrying two knives.

He is alleged to have shouted abuse to customers and staff and waved the weapons around, which he carried in both hands. No one was injured and the suspect left the pub, walking in the direction of Knole Park.

CCTV images of a man have now been released, who police would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

If you recognise him contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/15767/20