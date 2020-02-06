A suspected drink driver who rolled his car on the M20 motorway at Lenham has been released pending further investigation.

Officers from Kent Roads policing where called fooling the collision nth at closed the road for sometime. A police spoeksmand Kent Police was called at around 10.05pm on Sunday 2 February 2020 after a car overturned on the M20 coastbound between Junctions 8 and 9. Officers attended and arrested a 27-year-old man from Ashford on suspicion of drink-driving. He has since been released pending further enquiries. No serious injuries were reported