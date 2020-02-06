Three man guilty of brutal killing of a delivery driver in Battersea have been sentenced

Three men guilty of brutal killing of a delivery driver in Battersea have been sentenced.

Jaden Richards, 20 of Strasburg Road, SW11, and Tay Clovey, 16 of Battersea were found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 2 January.

Both were sentenced to life imprisonment at the Old Bailey today (Wednesday, 5 February); Richards will serve a minimum of 13 years and Clovey will serve a minimum of 11 and a half years.

A 17-year-old male who was found guilty of manslaughter at the same trial was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Iderval da Silva, 46, was murdered in Battersea in May 2019.

Police were called to Charlotte Despard Avenue, SW11, at 16.32hrs on Saturday, 25 May 2019 to a report of what appeared to be a fight.

Officers attended and found 46-year-old Iderval suffering a head injury.

London Ambulance Service also attended and the Brazilian national was taken to hospital. He died in hospital on Tuesday, 28 May.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as a head injury. A murder investigation led by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command was then launched.

Iderval, who had been living in London at the time, was enjoying food with his friends before going to work as an Uber Eats delivery driver. He then saw someone trying to steal his moped while it was parked outside.

He immediately confronted Clovey who was sat on the moped trying to start it. Some of Clovey’s friends then approached and brutally attacked Iderval in broad daylight. Within moments Iderval was left fighting for his life.

The group then fled the scene and left Iderval lying on the street unconscious.

Members of the public, including Iderval’s friends, witnessed the shocking and unwarranted assault on him.

The incident was partially captured on CCTV which formed a large part of the investigation. A mobile phone was also left behind by one of the teenagers which led detectives to identify him and his associates.

Detective Inspector Tariq Farooqi led the investigation. He said: “Our thoughts today remain with Iderval’s son, friends and family who will have to live the rest of their lives without him.

“This was a truly horrific and unwarranted attack in broad daylight. The group were ferocious and heartless in the way they attacked him.

“Iderval’s family have described him as a person who was always there for people, never thinking of himself. He taught Capoeira, a Brazilian martial art, and he ultimately wanted to teach this to help get young people off the streets and give them something to focus on. His murder has denied him that opportunity.

“I only hope that the findings of guilt and the sentences today give the family and the community some solace.”