Second man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Queens Park

A second man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Bravington Road, Queen’s Park on Wednesday, 29 January.

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, W9 was further arrested on Wednesday, 5 February and was charged later that day with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, 6 February where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 3 March.

Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, W10 was arrested on Monday, 3 February and charged with attempted murder in the early hours of Tuesday, 4 February. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the same day and was also remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 3 March.