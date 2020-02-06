Reports of a fatality in Southampton flat

A block of flats in Thornhill in the City of Southampton remains under police guard after what’s is being described as a fatal incident within a flat on Burslesdon Road.

Emergency services were scambled to the property on Wednesday evening just after 9pm.

The incident comes less that two weeks after a fatal stabbing that has seen a charges brought against a 15 year old boy from Andover.

A number of concerned residents took to social media after Police Paramedics and a helicopter were seen on the Thornhill estate.

Specialist officers also deployed a drone at one point.

Six to ten emergency vehicles could be seen parked on the main road with a large number of Police and Paramedics

One resident said she had heard the incident was fatal and had taken place in the flat above her. it’s all pretty scary. Officers have now blocked the entrance to the flats.

A second resident made claim that a stabbing had take place near to KFC

Whilst other fed up residents who say the area is out of control called for the section 60 order to be brought back into effect.

Hampshire Police have yet to confirmed or release any details on the incident that took place.