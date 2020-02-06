Home » Police launch murder investigation in Southampton after Penisioner is found dead in flat
Police launch murder investigation in Southampton after Penisioner is found dead in flat

6th February 2020
Police have launched a murder investigation  after a man  in Southampton last night.

The 70-year-old was found at his flat on Bursledon Road after officers were called to the scene at around 9.02pm.

 

Officers say he was found dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Now a murder investigation has been launched to find out the exact circumstances of his death.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.02pm on Wednesday 5 February to a flat in Bursledon Road, Southampton, following the discovery of a man’s body.

