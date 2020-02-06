Police have charged a man with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary following the death of a man in #Westcliff.

The 31-year-old from #Enfield is due to appear at #Southend Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 6 February.

A manhunt continue to look for Mitchell Harris (pictured), 28, in connection with a disturbance at an address in Tintern Avenue at around 4.25am on Thursday 12 December.

Sadly, Asqeri Spaho, 25, from Westcliff, died as a result of stab wounds.

A second man was taken to hospital shortly after being attacked inside the property.

Harris has links to London, in particular #Highbury.

A 22-year-old man from #Highbury and a 31-year-old man from #UpperHollloway are due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Monday 2 March charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

We arrested a 31-year-old man from #Tottenham on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and possession of Class A drugs and he has been released on bail until Thursday 24 March.

A 27-year-old from #Enfield was arrested on Saturday 28 December on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and possession of drugs and he has been released on bail until Friday 27 March.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting crime reference 42/198759/19 or by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/4201020119P23-PO1.