One charged following Ashford town centre disturbance

A teenager is to appear in court in connection with a disturbance in Ashford town centre.

The 17-year-old boy from Ashford was charged on Thursday 6 February 2020 with one count of affray.

He was originally arrested with six other people as part of a Kent Police investigation into a disturbance in County Square on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 February.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man from Ashford were released on bail and a 26-year-old man from London was released under investigation.