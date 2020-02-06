Home » One charged following Ashford town centre disturbance
Six Arrests And Three Knives Recovered After Gang Fight In Ashford
Six Arrests And Three Knives Recovered After Gang Fight In Ashford

One charged following Ashford town centre disturbance

6th February 2020
1 Min Read

A teenager is to appear in court in connection with a disturbance in Ashford town centre.

The 17-year-old boy from Ashford was charged on Thursday 6 February 2020 with one count of affray.

He was originally arrested with six other people as part of a Kent Police investigation into a disturbance in County Square on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 February.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man from Ashford were released on bail and a 26-year-old man from London was released under investigation.

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures