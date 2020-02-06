Medway drug dealer jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin

Incriminating messages found on a Medway drug dealer’s mobile phone have led to him being jailed for four years and eight months.

Alfie Mulholland was found inside a home during a pre-planned search warrant carried out by Kent Police at a property in Strood in February 2019.

A mobile phone seized from his possession was found to contain dozens of messages relating to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

The 26-year-old, of Sealand Drive in Strood, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, an additional count of criminal damage and a breach of suspended sentence, and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 16 May 2019.

The court heard that at around 7.20am on Thursday 12 February Kent Police officers carried out a search warrant at an address in Sealand Drive.

Mulholland was found inside a bedroom and a mobile phone was seized after it was found in his pocket.

Officers downloaded the phone’s data and found a large amount of text messages sent to known drug users in the Medway towns.

Amongst the messages were boasts about his products being ‘10/10’ and the ‘best in town.’

Mulholland was arrested for the offences on 8 April and, while being detained, caused criminal damage to his cell. He was later charged with all three offences and has been held on remand since.

Detective Constable Robin Hemsley, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Although we were did not find Mulholland in direct possession of class A substances, we were able to uncover clear evidence of his offending by checking his mobile phone records.

‘There is no place in the Medway towns for people who seek to profit from the misery caused by substance abuse and we will always use the full remit of our powers to identify, target and prosecute offenders.’