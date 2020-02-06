Man’s head used as a football in nightclub attack left with bleed on his brain

Detectives investigating a violent attack which left a man with a bleed on the brain have released images of two men they would like to trace.

Police were called at approximately 1.45am on Saturday, 20 April 2019 to the Chelsea Lodge on Kings Road, SW6.

Witnesses told officers a fight had broken out resulting in the victim falling to the floor. Whilst on the floor, one man is said to have kicked the victim in the head while two others repeatedly punched him.

The victim was taken to hospital having suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain as a result of the attack.

On 14 July 2019, a man in his 20s voluntarily attended a police station in central London where he was interviewed under caution. He was released under investigation.

Detectives are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two further individuals they would like to speak to.

Detective Constable Nigel Pacquette, from the Met’s Central West Basic Command Unit (BCU), said: “We are appealing for the public’s assistance in our investigation into this violent attack. We have reviewed large amounts of CCTV, taken witness accounts and pieced together the events of that evening in an attempt to identify those involved.

“This fight broke out shortly after an exchange of words between the victim and three other men. These men then proceeded to attack the victim who sustained severe head injuries which left him hospitalised for a number of weeks. He is still suffering the effects of these injuries today.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have spoken to these individuals on this night, or who knows of them to get in touch with police – either through direct routes or anonymously through independent charities including Crimestoppers and Fearless.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting Cad 1022/20Apr19.