Man charged with numerous offences following tactical police contact

A man has been charged with driving offences in connection with an incident in Haringey.

Konna Ward, 21, of Farrant Avenue, Wood Green, Haringey, N22 was charged on Wednesday, 5 February with the following offences:

Possession with intent to supply class B drugs

A racially aggravated public order offence

Dangerous driving

Aggravated taking and driving away a motor vehicle

Failing to stop for police

No insurance

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates’ on Thursday, 6 February.

On Tuesday, 4 February police used tactical contact to stop a suspected stolen motorcycle in wood Green, N22.