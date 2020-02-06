Man charged with numerous offences following tactical police contact

A man has been charged with driving offences in connection with an incident in Haringey.
Konna Ward, 21, of Farrant Avenue, Wood Green, Haringey, N22 was charged on Wednesday, 5 February with the following offences:
Possession with intent to supply class B drugs
A racially aggravated public order offence
Dangerous driving
Aggravated taking and driving away a motor vehicle
Failing to stop for police
No insurance
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates’ on Thursday, 6 February.
On Tuesday, 4 February police used tactical contact to stop a suspected stolen motorcycle in wood Green, N22.