M2 London bound closed after overturned Lorry blocks three lanes

he M2 is currently closed from J3 to J2 with delays of at least 30 minutes covering several miles of the west/London bound carriageway. This closure is due to a road traffic collision which has resulted in a vehicle becoming overturned across the carriageway.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

Diversion route via the “Solid Square” symbol, details and guidance as follows;

Exit the M2 at junction 3. Then take the A229 southbound towards Maidstone Exit the A229 and join the M20 West/London bound at J6. Continue on the M20 until J4 and then take the A228 northbound to re join the M2 at J2.

Highways England has been working closely with our emergency services colleagues Kent Police, who led the response to this incident.