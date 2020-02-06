Harry Harris from Chigwell charged with murder of Northfleet Man

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigating the death of a man in Northfleet, have charged a 28-year-old man with murder.

Kent Police was called to an address in Hamerton Road at 2.46am on Tuesday 4 February 2020. South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and a 44-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

At 4.25pm on the same day, detectives arrested Harry Harris of Stanway Close, Chigwell, Essex on suspicion of murder. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

On Thursday 6 February the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against Mr Harris. He is also charged with possession of a knife and is remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court.