Detectives investigating the murder of William Algar, known to family and friends as Blaise, have made a fourth arrest.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 4 February on suspicion of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Three arrests have previously been made.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 31 January on suspicion of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 27 January on suspicion of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body. He has been bailed pending further enquiries to a west London police station in mid-February.

A 17-year-old male from Kensington and Chelsea was charged with murder on Monday, 6 January. He appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 8 January. He is remanded to appear for a plea hearing at the same court on a date in May.

Detectives continue to appeal for information and are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have had contact with Blaise in December 2019.

Blaise, who lived at the address, was discovered during a search of the property on Nowell Road, SW13 on Friday, 3 January.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054