Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a teenage boy was stabbed in north Londo

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a teenage boy was stabbed in north London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to Broadlands Close, N6 shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, 5 February to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended and found an injured 16-year-old boy.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by LAS; he remains in a stable condition.

Detective from the North Area Command Unit are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has information regarding the assault.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting Cad 5165/05Feb. Or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

+ Any young people who have either information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org to where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.