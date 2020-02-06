Appeal launched after New Forest Deer is short and be headed

Police are appealing for information after a deer was found without its head on the A338 near Blashford Lake in Ringwood in the morning of Weds 29 January.

The deer, described as a large Fallow buck was found to have suffered gunshot wounds to its legs and body and its head had been removed.

A vet attended the scene alongside Country Watch officers and said that the deer had also probably been hit by a vehicle.

At this time, police are not linking this animal death to any other incident.

Police would like to hear from anybody with information relating to this incident or anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area prior to Wednesday morning.

Police would also like hear from anybody with any information of any illegal poaching happening in the area.

If you have any information please contact the police via 101 and quote 44200036518.

Email [email protected] or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.