An Ambulance and lorry have been involved in a collision on the M3 motorway between junction 8 Winnall and junction 9 Popham.

The Ambulance was not on an Emergency call, or on operational duty at the time and was being driven by a member of our fleet maintenance team. Fortunately both he and the lorry driver have only sustained minor injuries and are being taken to hospital for further assessment.

Emergency services are on the scene.

South Central Ambulance Service stated,

“A collision occurred shortly after 11:00 between a lorry and one of our ambulances on the M3 northbound between junctions 8 and 9.

Thank you to our staff who responded to the incident, as well as colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Constabulary, and Highways England for their support.

Thereare long delays in the area so please avoid if you can.