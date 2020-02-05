Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a war memorial statue was damaged in Romsey.

The Romsey War Horse Memorial Sculpture, in the War Memorial Park, was damaged sometime between 6pm on Friday 31 January and 4pm on Sunday 2 February.

Damage had been caused to the reins and the paintwork on the horse.

Sergeant Richard Taylor said: “We are treating this as criminal damage and we want to find out what happened.

“If you were in the park during these times and saw what happened, or saw anything suspicious, then please call police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44200043521