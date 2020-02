Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a garage in Elms Road Aldershot.

14 pumps are so far in attendence as Firefighters continue to tackle the fire and are working alongside Surrey fire service and Hants police.

Rushmoor Council have stated;

Following this morning’s fire in Elms Road, Aldershot, we have set up a rest centre at the Princes Hall for people who have been evacuated from their homes in the nearby area.