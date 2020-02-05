Cctv Appeal Following Canterbury Business Burglary

A CCTV image of a man has been issued by officers who would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a burglary in Canterbury.

Between 10pm on Friday 31 January and 1am on Saturday 1 February 2020 it was reported items including computer equipment and an ultrasound machine were stolen from commercial premises in Broad Oak Road.

Officers have issued the image and would like to speak to people who might recognise the man, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/20167/20.