Wanted man and second man arrested in connection with Writtle Murder
Ryan Filby On The Run And Is Wanted In Connection With The Murder Of Liam Taylor
Ryan Filby On The Run And Is Wanted In Connection With The Murder Of Liam Taylor

Wanted man and second man arrested in connection with Writtle Murder

5th February 2020
Police are no longer looking for Ryan Filby, 20, in connection with a murder investigation in #Writtle.

Officers arrested Filby  on suspicion of murder this morning Wednesday 5 February.
A second man was also arrested this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Both men remain in custody.

 

It follows reports that two men were stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, at about 8pm in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

Police will continue to carry out increased patrols in Chelmsford area today.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or you can visit: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P24-PO1.

 

