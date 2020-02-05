Teenager found dead with multiple stab wounds in Coventry

Police in the West Midlands have launched a murder enquiry after a body was found this evening (5 Feb) on grassland in Coventry.

A member of the public out walking at around 7pm came across a young man collapsed off Petitor Crescent, Wood End, and alerted the emergency services.

Paramedics discovered the victim – believed to be in his teens – had suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives have sealed off the scene for a fingertip search and forensic examination.

Enquiries are underway to identify the body and understand what led up to the killing.

We’re appealing for anyone who was in the Petitor Crescent area of Wood End this afternoon or early evening and saw anything suspicious, a disorder, or people running from the scene to get in touch as they could hold important information.

If anyone was driving through the area and has dash-cam footage then we’d also ask them to get in touch on 101 or message us on Live Chat via the website quoting log 2263 from 5 Feb.

Or information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.