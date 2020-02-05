Six arrests and three knives recovered after gang fight in Ashford

Six arrests have been made and three knives recovered by Kent Police officers investigating a disturbance in Ashford town centre.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance between two groups of people in County Square just after 1.30pm on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

It was reported that some of the group had been seen carrying weapons and had since dispersed. No injuries were sustained.

Following a search of the area, with the assistance of the National Police Air Service, a 26-year-old man from London, four 17-year-old boys and an 18-year old man, all from Ashford, were arrested on suspicion of affray and were taken into custody. All those arrested are believed to be known to each other.

Three knives have been found and seized by officers.

Superintendent Simon Thompson said: ‘We take robust action against those involved in threatening behaviour and those who cause fear in our communities.

‘Patrols will remain in the town centre as part of their daily duties, should anyone wish to provide further information regarding the disturbance. They will also continue to carry out stop and search procedures as appropriate.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/21923/20.