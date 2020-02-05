Shocking footage showing motorcyclist riding on pavement in Gillingham has been blasted on Social media

A Biker who was filmed riding over pavements close to a pedestrian in Gillingham has been blasted on social media.

The video was filmed on dasham by a driver who has called for Kent Police to act before someone gets really hurt.

In the shocking footage the rider who is clearly seen riding on the footpath has to take evasive action to avoid collision with the woman

In the same footage a second rider who is understood to be out riding with his pal than carries out a dangerous undertake manoeuvre.

The foolish pair than fail to stop on a Zebra crossing as people cross.

John Gooch That reminds me, someone had a good time on country road last night, just how did they do that??

Ansis Ancens Valdmanis The bike on left hand side looks stolen no registration plate on it

Corrine Simmons said Seen these 2 driving like idiots near police station too trying to get officers to chase them, and was late at night, dark and they had no lights on.

Kent Police say they would be interested in speaking to witnesses or drivers who can help identify who the pair are. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101.