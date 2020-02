Officers from Hampshire Road Policing are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the B2177 Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth.

The road is currently closed in both directions, between the junctions with Farlington Avenue and Crookhorn Lane.

It is likely to remain closed for some time tonight. Please use an alternative route and follow any local diversions if already in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Police on 101, quoting the reference number 44200044485.