Medway drugs warrant leads to seizure of large haul of cash and Class A Drugs

Two men have been charged following the seizure of more than £60,000 in cash and quantities of Class A drugs in Medway and Maidstone.

On Monday 3 February 2020 Kent Police’s Operation Raptor team executed simultaneous search warrants at addresses in Maidstone Road, Rochester and Reginald Road, Maidstone. Officers recovered large sums of money at each address. In Reginald Road they also seized around 134 grams of suspected cocaine and a replica firearm.

Ross Staines, 22, of Maidstone Road, Rochester and Lewis Weaver, also 22, of Reginald Road, Maidstone were both arrested. They were later charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A and Class B drug and with possessing criminal property (namely the cash seized.) Both men were remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.