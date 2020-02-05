Gillingham drug dealer jailed for three years

A Gillingham dealer who concealed class A drugs in the air vent of his car has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Nathan Moore, formerly of Wyles Street, initially denied charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin but later pleaded guilty to the offences. The 21-year-old was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 31 January 2020.

At around 1pm on 19 November 2019, Moore was walking along Ocean Drive, Gillingham when he was stopped by officers who suspected he was linked to dealing drugs in the area. When questioned he said that he had just left his car which was parked up in the street. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of over 70 wraps of cocaine and heroin in an air vent located in the centre of the car. More than £250 cash was found in the driver’s arm rest and a list of phone numbers was also seized. Moore was arrested and his DNA was found on the drugs.

Officer in charge of the case, PC Jess Summers of North Kent CID said: ‘Moore claimed he had no idea there were drugs hidden in his car but evidence we gathered proved otherwise.I am pleased he is no longer able to target some of the vulnerable people in our society and that we have successfully taken another drug dealer off the streets of Medway.’