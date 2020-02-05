Fire crews battle blaze at Ramsgate children’s centre

Kent Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a fire at a Sure Start children’s centre on Princess Margaret Avenue, Ramsgate.

On arrivals crews were faced with a large quantity of smoke and flames at the rear of the building.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main hose jets to bring the fire under control.

Parents of children that attend this Sure Start children’s centre are advised that it will not be opening today and should make contact with the centre for further information.

Newington Community primary school which is on the same site is unaffected and will be opening as usual.