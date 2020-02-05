Detectives from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Marmion team have charged a man with non-recent sex offences against children.

Mark Burgess, 66, of St Chads Avenue in Hilsea, was charged on Monday 3 February with 58 counts of offences including buggery, indecent assault, gross indecency with a child, inciting sexual activity with a child, and sexual touching.

The offences relate to 11 children, who were under the age of 16, during Burgess’s time as a choirmaster for All Saints Choir in Portsmouth and Westbourne Choir in Sussex between 1976 and 2009

Burgess was bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 March.

We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with our specialist detectives in confidence.

Alternatively, contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.

Hampshire and iow news have located recent information to indicate Mark Burgess being involved within other youth Choirs and we are actively making efforts to send out a warning to these groups, We would ask that anyone who has had contact with Burgess and feels information may assist police to call 101 as soon as possible.

Information to assist any victims;

In 1971 he won a place at the London Guildhall School of Music and Drama where he studied organ with the world famous teacher Nicholas Danby. He was the first organ student at St Paul’s Cathedral, London and helped out in his third year alongside Christopher Dearnley, gaining FRCO in later years.

For many years Mark has been involved with RSCM local events and nationally-run residential courses and has worked with Gerald Knight and Martin How and latterly John Wardle. He has been Director of Music at many local schools and was DoM at All Saints Portsea for 21 years and then at Westbourne Parish Church for 16 years.

Currently Mark plays for St Colman’s Cosham and is DoM at St Agatha’s church whilst currently being an assistant at St John’s Cathedral. He also directs the Portsmouth Chorus formerly the Portsmouth Glee Club.

(Bail Conditions will prohibit any contact with vulnerable or children)