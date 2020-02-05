Home » Customers of mobile network EE are warning others that there is a scam targeting them
5th February 2020
EE customers have received texts saying there is a problem with their bill, but the network provider says these texts are not genuine.

Be aware of the EE text scam. EE have confirmed they are not genuine links.
Customers received the texts and alerted EE.

EE has said on its online forum that these messages can be very convincing.

There are several examples in the network’s customer forums of messages claiming to be from EE.

Most suggest there is a problem with payment, with a link at the end of the message.

