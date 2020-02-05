Brazilian national Iderval Da Silva was beaten to death in a “cowardly attack” in Battersea West London

Three teenagers have been jailed for killing an Uber Eats delivery driver when he tried to stop them stealing his moped.

Brazilian national Iderval Da Silva, 46, was beaten to death in a “cowardly attack” in Battersea, west London, on 25 May 2019.

Jadan Richards, 19, was sentenced to life for murder and must serve at least 12 years, the Old Bailey heard.