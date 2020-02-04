Man charged with Chatham Street Robbery

A Chatham man has been charged following a robbery at an amusement arcade in the town centre. Kent Police was called to reports of a robbery at around 4pm on Sunday 2 February 2020 at a business in the High Street. During the incident, staff were allegedly threatened before a quantity of cash was stolen.

Following enquiries, Neil Sutton, of Shipwrights Avenue, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and later charged with the offence. The 39-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 4 February. At the hearing he was further remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 3 March.