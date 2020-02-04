Two arrests following disturbance in Ashford

Two teenage boys have been arrested by Kent Police officers investigating a disturbance in Ashford Town Centre.

Officers were called to a report a group of people had caused a disturbance in County Square just after 1.30pm on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

It was reported that some of the group had been seen carrying weapons and had since dispersed. No injuries were sustained.

Following a search of the area, with the assistance of the National Police Air Service, two boys were detained in connection with the incident.

They are aged 16 and 17 and are both from the local area. Both were taken into custody as enquiries continue.

Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and will be carrying out stop and search procedures as appropriate.