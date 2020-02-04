Police use tactical contact to stop stolen motorcycle in Wood Green

At 4.10pm on Tuesday, 4 February, officers from the Met’s Operation Venice Command were deployed on a proactive operation along with local officers from North Area BCU on White Hart Lane.

The unit’s attention was drawn to a motorcycle that immediately failed to stop for marked police motorcycles. The motorbike was also confirmed as stolen from Hertfordshire in December, 2019 and displaying a false registration plate.

Marked Operation Venice motorcycles commenced a pursuit with the motorbike that failed to stop all the way to Wood Green High Road where a marked Venice TPAC vehicle used tactical contact to stop the pursuit.

This was successful and the single rider ran into Wood Green Shopping Centre where a foot chase commenced.

Officers pursued and detained the rider in the second floor car park, where he was then arrested.

The man, aged in his was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving/riding, failing to stop and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He was further arrested for driving whilst disqualified.

He has been taken to hospital as a precaution and remains in the custody of officers.