Police arrest 28 year old man for Murder of 44 year old man in Northfleet

Detectives investigating a murder in Northfleet have arrested a man in Essex.

Kent Police was called to an address in Hamerton Road at 2.46am on Tuesday 4 February 2020. The victim, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene and had sustained injuries that are consistent with stab wounds.

At around 4.30pm this afternoon detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He was detained in Chelmsford and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 01634 792 209, quoting reference number 04-0088.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org