Northfleet Road in Police lockdown after Man is violently attacked in his home

A road in Northfleet remains in Police lockdown following an early morning attack at a property. Police cordons remain in place with officers standing guard and the road totally sealed off.

Specialist crime scene examiners from Kent Police in white suits have bene seen enter number 17 Hamerton Road in the road whilst Police officers with a search dogs have been carrying out search of the road and near by land that backs on to Northfleet Railway Station

Further Police officers have now arrived at the scene and have been searching rubbish bins for the weapon used to attack the man

In a short statement Kent Police called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to an address in Hamerton Road, Northfleet at 2.46am on Tuesday 4 February 2020, following reports that a man had sustained serious injuries. Officers remain at the scene and Hamerton Road is currently closed. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.