Murderer who killed Gosport Woman jailed for life

A man who killed a Hampshire woman in her home before setting the house on fire has been jailed for life.

The body of Kelly Anne Case, of Grange Crescent in Gosport, was found by firefighters who attended the fire on Tuesday 30 July.

The 27-year-old had been subjected to a violent assault at the hands of Brendan Rowan-Davies, of Haslar Road in Gosport.

Following an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime team, 29-year-old Rowan-Davies was charged with murder and arson.

He denied the offences, but was today (Tuesday 4 February) convicted by a jury of both offences following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

He was jailed the same day for life with a minimum of 30 years.

In a statement read in court, Kelly’s family branded Rowan-Davies a ‘sick, vile and depraved excuse of a human being’, who committed a ‘heinous and senseless crime’.