Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate detectives are investigating following the suspicious death of a man in Northfleet.
VIDEO
Kent Police was called at 2.46am on Tuesday 4 February 2020 to an address in Hamerton Road.
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and, on gaining entry to the property, found a 44-year-old man critically injured with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was subsequently declared deceased at the scene.
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
Police Manhunt Continues In Murder Investigation After Man Is Man Is Violently Attacked In His Home In Northfleet
There have been no arrests at this stage and officers have commenced a murder investigation.
VIDEO
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 01634 792 209, quoting reference number 4-0088.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org