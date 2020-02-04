Police Manhunt continues in Murder investigation after man is violently attacked in his home in Northfleet

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate detectives are investigating following the suspicious death of a man in Northfleet.

Kent Police was called at 2.46am on Tuesday 4 February 2020 to an address in Hamerton Road.

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and, on gaining entry to the property, found a 44-year-old man critically injured with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was subsequently declared deceased at the scene.

There have been no arrests at this stage and officers have commenced a murder investigation.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 01634 792 209, quoting reference number 4-0088.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org