Man Left Critical After Hounslow Stabbing

A teenager, 19 years of age, is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly in #Hounslow.



Met Police say they were called to reports of a fight on Kingsley Road at 7.23pm. A man in his early 20s was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent

The victim – who took himself to hospital remains there in a critical condition.

The suspect is in custody at a west-London police station.

A crime scene is in place.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:Officers were called to Kingsley Road at just after 7.23pm to reports of a fight.

A 19 year old man then self-presented at hospital with stab injuries. His condition is critical.

One arrest has been made by Police and a crime scene remains in place.

Any witnesses are asked to call police 101 & quote ref CAD6827/04Feb