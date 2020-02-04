Home » UPDATED with Video Man left critical after Hounslow stabbing
4th February 2020
1 Min Read

A teenager, 19 years of age, is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly in #Hounslow.


Met Police say they were called to reports of a fight on Kingsley Road at 7.23pm. A man in his early 20s was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent

The victim – who took himself to hospital remains there in a critical condition.

The suspect is in custody at a west-London police station.

A crime scene is in place.

Any witnesses are asked to call police 101 & quote ref CAD6827/04Feb

