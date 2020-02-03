Home » Unexploded bomb near the Soho hotel sparks evacuation
3rd February 2020
1 Min Read

Police were called at approximately 1.42pm  on Monday, 3 February to reports of a suspected WWII ordnance discovered at a building site near Dean Street, #Soho. Cordons are in place and the item will be assessed. 

The suspected unexploded bomb has been found near  the Soho hotel.

Officers from the Met  have put in  cordons are between Oxford St, Charing Cross Rd, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington St and  Poland St. All roads in between those mentioned are closing  evacuations will be taking place shortly. Hundreds of people are being asked to leave their homes

 

