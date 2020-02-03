Unexploded bomb near the Soho hotel sparks evacuation

Police were called at approximately 1.42pm on Monday, 3 February to reports of a suspected WWII ordnance discovered at a building site near Dean Street, #Soho. Cordons are in place and the item will be assessed.

The suspected unexploded bomb has been found near the Soho hotel.

Officers from the Met have put in cordons are between Oxford St, Charing Cross Rd, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington St and Poland St. All roads in between those mentioned are closing evacuations will be taking place shortly. Hundreds of people are being asked to leave their homes