A person has been hit by a train in the Herne Hill area. As a result, some lines are blocked.

Trains through Herne Hill may be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until at least 3pm on Monday.

Emergency services are all at the incident

Trains cannot run via Herne Hill and will divert via Catford.

There is a reduced service between Bromley South and London.

Trains that run via Bromley South may be delayed, revised or cancelled.