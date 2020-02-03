Parrot and puppy rescued from kitchen fire in Whitstable

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to house in Seasalter, Whitstable, after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Two fire engines attended the home in Beaconsfields and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using a hose reel jet.

It’s believed the blaze started when a hob was turned on accidentally, which heated a used chip pan and set fire to a pizza takeaway box that had been left on top of it.

The residents were alerted by a sounding smoke alarm and were able to safely leave the property before crews arrived.

Three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, before they were passed into the care of SECAmb.

Firefighters rescued a puppy and a parrot from the house. The dog was treated with a pet oxygen mask and the bird was taken to a vet as a precaution.

Following the incident, firefighters are urging people to be extra careful in the kitchen. Remember to keep ovens, hobs and grills clean and clear of any items at all times to reduce the risk of a fire.