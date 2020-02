Police have launched an investigating following a fight at 3.25pm in Coronation Drive #Havering.

A 19 year old man suffered a neck injury.

Police believe that the injury was due to being struck with a pole.

The man’s Condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police are appealing for publics help after four men made off in a vehicle.

No arrest have been made. Witnesses are being asked to call 101 ref 4801/03FEB