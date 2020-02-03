Man charged with Gosport Murder

Officers investigating the death of a man in Gosport have charged someone.

Police were called to a house on Harwood Road at 3.15pm on February 1 following reports of a man who had suffered a stab wound.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service.

The 53-year-old man, from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Mark Oliver, 55, of Harwood Road in Gosport, has been charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 4.