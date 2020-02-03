Kent Police assist in the arrest of suspected Murder in Dover

Officers investigating the murder of 20-year-old Crosslom Davis in Deptford on 6 December 2019 have arrested three males.

At around 3am on Sunday, 2 February the three males were arrested after a car was stopped at Dover Docks by officers from Kent Police.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody at a south London police station where he remains.

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old male were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were taken into custody in Kent and later charged with perverting the course of justice.

An investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 3am on Friday, 6 December 2019 to reports of a stabbing in Bronze Street, SE8.

Crosslom Davis, 20, was found suffering stab injuries – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elijah Morgan – 19 of no fixed abode was charged on 5 January with the murder of Crosslom Davis and possession of an offensive weapon. A magistrates’ court appearance has yet to be scheduled.