Failed attempt to rob cash machine at Asda in Strood

Witnesses are being sought following the attempted theft of a cash machine from a supermarket in Strood High Street. Kent Police was called to reports of a break-in at Asda at around 12.30am on Monday 3 February 2020.

Officers attended the scene where a wall had been damaged next to the cash machine to gain access to the room where it is housed. No items have been reported as stolen. It is also reported that loud banging noises were heard from the location from around 11pm on Sunday 2 January.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are carrying out enquiries to locate those responsible and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call the appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/20846/20.