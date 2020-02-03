Eight Miles of Jams after Police close the M2 motorway London bound

There are long delays on the M2 motorway London bound between Junction 6 Faversham and Junction 5 Sittingbourne following a two vehicle collision during the morning rush hour.

All emergency services have been called to the collision that happen just before 7am on Monday morning.

A black Ford Ranger has ploughed into the back of an other vehicle.

Paramedics are treating a number of people at the incident.

Fire-crews and Highways are removing liquid and part of the wreckage from the carriageway

Traffic is stationary from Junction Seven with long delays in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at 6.50am regarding a collision involving two cars on the London-bound carriageway of the M2 between junctions 6 and 5.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene where two people were treated for injuries.

“A man has been taken to a London hospital for further medical attention.”