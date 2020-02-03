Efit issued after girl followed in Dover

A computer-generated image has been issued after a girl was reportedly followed by a man in Dover.

At around 3.10pm on 9 December 2019, a girl was walking along Melbourne Avenue in Dover when she reported being followed by a man in a dark or grey car.

The girl reported that the man then got out of his vehicle in Colton Crescent and followed her along an alleyway between Peverell Road and Milton Road.

A woman with a child then spoke to the girl and the man walked off.

The man was described as being of skinny build, in his 30s or 40s, with white hair and wearing a turtleneck jumper and a diamond stud earring.

Officers want to speak to the man or hear from anyone who thinks they recognise him. They also want to speak to the woman who helped the girl at the steps between the alleyway and Milton Road.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/235923/19.