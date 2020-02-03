Crockenhill school in Swanley has been Evacuated

Crockenhill Primary School has been evacuated after a suspected unexploded wartime bomb was found just after 1pm today. Police say that all school children have been safely evacuated and a bomb disposal team are on their way.

A spokesman for Ministry of Defence EOD core confirmed that they have been informed and are on their way to the location to carry out a controlled explosion.

Update: Roads have now been reopened following the removal of an unexploded wartime bomb at Crockenhill Primary School, #Swanley. A Ministry of Defence bomb disposal unit have confirmed the area is now safe.